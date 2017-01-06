Veille hebdomadaire : du 31 décembre 2016 au 6 janvier 2017 (revue de liens)

Dans cette revue de liens vous trouverez des logiciels, services en ligne et extensions pour navigateurs regroupés sous le terme générique d’ « Outils » et des articles (universitaires, de journaux) et documents divers (présentations, tutoriels, vidéos…) sous le terme « Contenus ».

Vous pouvez retrouver ces découvertes « au fil de l’eau » sur mon compte Twitter ou sur mon profil Diigo (auquel vous pouvez vous abonner en créant votre propre compte ou en utilisant le flux RSS).

Et puis j’ai rajouté une catégorie musique. Parce que.

Bonne(s) lecture(s)/expérimentation(s)/écoute(s)

Outils

45 outils gratuits pour le référencement : SEO Spike par @BlogModerateur

 

Flashissue : transforme Gmail en outil d’email marketing

 

TUNS – Twitter Unfollower Notification Service

 

Whodis (Alpha) : Permet d’ajouter des notes privées à des profils Twitter

 

Extension pour Chrome et Firefox qui révèle quels tags Facebook ajoute à vos photos

 

SlideBot – Création automatisée de présentations (design)

 

Task Pigeon – Outil de gestion de projet et d’équipe

 

Iconosquare – plateforme d’analytics pour Instagram

 

Social-feed.js – Agrège les posts d’un utilisateur ou avec hashtag à partir de plusieurs réseaux sociaux (pas de RSS)

 

10 Great Academic Search Engines for Research Students

 

PersonalData.IO – Pour demander les infos personnelles détenues par des sociétés tierces

Vous aide à faire de demandes relatives à vos données personnelles aux sociétés du web

13 outils pour utiliser la vidéo en classe – par @OutilsTice

 

5 alternatives à Slack

 

What every Browser knows about you

Une bonne prise de conscience!

Timeline. Créer facilement des frises chronologiques – Par @OutilsTice

 

SocialBlade, une extension Chrome pour voir les stats des vidéos et chaînes Youtube

 

5 Free IFTTT Alternatives

 

Fmedia : un logiciel portable pour lire, enregistrer et convertir des fichiers multimédia

 

Extract Text From Images On Android with Free OCR Apps

 

Mercury Reader – Extension Chrome qui optimise la lecture en ligne

 

Liner – Surligner des extraits de page web et le conserver

 

Chrome Extension To Translate Text To Multiple Languages

 

How to Use Multiple WhatsApp Accounts on Android

 

ToutLibre.com ~ Annuaire de logiciels libres, en français de préférence

 

5 Best Free Open Source Password Managers

 

3 Tools To Create Your Own Text Adventure Games

 

RocketReach – Ext Chrome pour extraire des infos des profils LinkedIn

 

Panda 5 – Agrégateur de flux RSS avec sauvegarde de contenus et prise de notes

 

Shift – outil qui permet de switcher facilement d’un profil Gmail à un autre

 

How to turn any website into an #RSS feed with Apifier – via @RssCircus

 

KnoBis – plateforme de gestion des connaissances

 

How to build a Twitter content curation machine with @Zapier, @Feedly & @Buffer – via @RssCircus

 

Teamflo – Gestion de projet et d’équipe orienté temps réel

 

Emailpet – Aide à la gestion d’emails et automatisation

 

Tack – Gestion de projet optimisé pour téléphones mobiles

 

fbrssfeed – générateur de flux RSS pour page Facebook (via @RssCircus)

 

FindFace permet de rechercher des twittos par reconnaissance faciale

 

Curated SEO Tools – annuaire d’outils SEO

 

ShareX – capture et enregistrement d’écran avancé avec partage

 

Teamtalk – Service de video conférences en ligne (gratuit)

 

Contenus

Google’s 200 Ranking Factors: The Complete List

 

Economic and industrial espionage at the start of the 21st century – Art. de recherche

 

Owl Detect : A Dark Web Scanning Service for Stolen Data

 

Datak : Serious game pour réfléchir à la protection des données personnelles

 

Watch An Age Restricted YouTube Video Without Signing In By Modifying The URL

 

Culture américaine : 50 cartes qui analysent les différences en fonction des séries TV

 

How to Make Better Predictions When You Don’t Have Enough Data

 

  • This is known as Transfer Learning, a field that helps to solve these problems by offering a set of algorithms that identify the areas of knowledge which are “transferable” to the target domain. This broader set of data can then be used to help “train” the model.
  • Inglehart and Norris find many similarities between the populist rise in different countries; the same effects of economic insecurity in post-industrial economies and a backlash against diversifying societies have driven the same groups of voters to the ballots.
  • Transfer learning thinking suggests that using the 2016 Brexit voting data from the UK could have allowed statisticians to better understand current global turnout and voting trends. A model that considered data from beyond the U.S. thus might have predicted more support for Trump, especially in demographics that share the same anti-immigration views as was recently seen in the UK.
  • Transfer learning methods can help the model to overweight the similarities between the U.S. and the German markets, such as population groups that share similar demographic and economic characteristics, and to underweight the dissimilarities. From a business perspective, this will enable decision-makers to simulate the performance of the company in an environment similar to that of the target market.
  • Instead of the common techniques of solely using the historical data of the same problem for making predictions, political statisticians and business predictors should also start to use data from similar problems occurring more recently — even if they might not be directly connected. To make the connection between the two problems, transfer learning algorithms help focus the learning process on the more relevant parts of the historical training data.

Des fonds de cartes géographiques éditables pour Powerpoint

 

Rapport de la Maison Blanche sur l’impact des IA sur les inégalités et l’emploi

 

  • it does warn that with improper handling, automation could drive further inequality in this already deeply divided country.
  • In part that increase has been because of a technological fact: that technological innovation, more recently, has helped complement people with higher skills. So we now have a few decades of experience with technology helping to contribute to inequality.”
  • Three general strategies are suggested for making the inevitable automation of millions of jobs less impactful on the people doing those jobs.
  • Invest in AI.
  • “We’ve called for the inclusion of ethics in data science and computer science education to make sure that the technical professionals who are making these decisions are aware of the implications of what they’re doing and are equipped with tools to address these issues,”
  • Educate and train for the jobs of the future
  • If the United States fails to improve at educating children and retraining adults with the skills needed in an increasingly AI-driven economy, the country risks leaving millions of Americans behind and losing its position as the global economic leader.
  • Reinforce the safety net
  • With a new technology threatening to produce huge numbers of displaced workers, it behooves us to invest in unemployment and healthcare to make sure these people can stay on their feet while finding or training for the next opportunity.
  • The winner-take-most nature of information technology markets means that only a few may come to dominate markets. If labor productivity increases do not translate into wage increases, then the large economic gains brought about by AI could accrue to a select few.
  • In other words, if we don’t make sure that AI is working for everybody, you can be damn sure a handful of people are going to make it work for them.

Musique

B.B. King – Blues Boys Tune (From B.B. King – Live at Montreux 1993)

 

Led Zeppelin – Kashmir – Celebration Day

 

 

